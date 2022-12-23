Pinconning Man Reappointed to Bean Commission

Kevin Noffsinger of Pinconning has been appointed to the Michigan Bean Commission by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The Michigan Bean Commission is headquartered in Frankenmuth, the heart of the growing area. The primary objectives of the Commission are research and promotion. There are more than 2,300 growers registered with the Michigan Bean Commission who are dedicated to bringing consumers the highest quality dry beans and are recognized worldwide as industry leaders.

Noffsinger is the owner/operator of Kevin Noffsinger Farms. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Michigan State University in Agriculture Engineering. He is reappointed to represent District 1, for a term starting January 1 and expiring December 31, 2025.