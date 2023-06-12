Pinconning Auto Parts Manufacturer Closing

An auto parts plant in Pinconning will close its doors for good this summer.

Advanced Vehicle Assemblies at 401 East Fifth Street will close July 31. The store employs 65 people and manufactures charge-air-cooler assemblies, frame components, transmission hubs, steering shafts and welded assemblies. The company announced the closure in a letter to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and says the shut down is due to a corporate reorganization.

It also operates plants in Roseville, Milan and Monterrey, Mexico.