One Killed, Three Injured in Bridgeport Township Four Vehicle Crash

State police in Bridgeport Township are investigating a four vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Birch Run man.

Police responded to the scene near I-75 in front of Love’s Truck Stop around 4:20 p.m. Monday. They found the 68-year-old Birch Run man had died from his injuries, while a man in another vehicle was seriously injuried. Two other occupants in separate vehicles received minor injuries.

Police were assisted by Bridgeport Township Police Department, Birch Run Fire, Bridgeport Fire, and Frankenmuth Fire.