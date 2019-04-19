Northwood University Welcomes Its 5th President

As the next president of Midland’s Northwood University, Kent MacDonald says it was his native Canadian’s goal to work in the United States.

MacDonald says Northwood’s reputation as a leader in preparing future business leaders was a big factor in his decision. MacDonald said his immediate goal is to meet with the university’s staff, professors, students, alumni, benefactors and the community to get their input on where Northwood will be in the coming years.

One of the big issues facing higher education today is student debt. MacDonald will meet with the Northwood board and its major benefactors, to look for new streams of revenue. The goal is to offer more scholarships and other financial aid to students.

MacDonald comes to Northwood after five years as president of his alma mater, Saint Francis Xavier University. As a native of Canada, MacDonald is naturally a hockey fan and is interested in the Ontario Hockey League’s Saginaw Spirit’s pursuit of the league’s championship.