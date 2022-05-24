      Weather Alert

Northwood Mall Walk Opening Ceremony Wednesday

News Desk
May 24, 2022 @ 7:30am
(source: Northwood University)

Northwood University is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, May 25 to celebrate the completion of its Mall Walk Improvement and Flood Mitigation Project.

The new development incorporates underground infrastructure to protect the campus year-round from flooding and groundwater while providing a destination at the heart of campus for the Midland and Northwood University campus community to connect. The event will also honor the generosity of The Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation, Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation, The Charles J. Strosacker Foundation and more than 250 individual donors, all of whom made the $3.5 million project possible.

The event takes place at 4:45 p.m. on Northwood’s campus. Attendees are encouraged to park by the Hach Student Life Center and Bennett Sports Center.

