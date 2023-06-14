Northwood E-Sports Clinches National Call of Duty Title

For the second consecutive year, Northwood University’s e-Sports team has won the Collegiate Call of Duty National Championship.

The Timberwolves defeated Oklahoma Christian University 3-0 in the grand finals on June 11 at Belong Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The team includes Dakota Morr of Freeland; Dylan Mock of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Kyle Tobolski of Detroit; and Fernando Reyes of Killeen, Texas.

The Northwood team has had an impressive couple of years, winning the Collegiate Rocket League World Championship in Dallas, Texas last June, the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Championship last December in Sao Paolo, Brazil, and four other national titles in April. The Timberwolves also won the 2023 Collegiate Valorant National Championship on June 7.