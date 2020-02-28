      Weather Alert

New Medical Equipment Making An Impact At Ascension Saint Mary’s

John Hall
Feb 27, 2020 @ 9:16pm
The True Beam Linear Accelerator. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.

Saginaw Ascension Saint Mary’s is already getting excellent use after just one month out of its new True Beam Linear Accelerator treating
patients at the hospital’s Seton Cancer Institute.

Medical Physicist Charbel Habib  says True Beam automatically  synchronizes imaging, beam shape and radiation dose delivery while
performing accuracy checks every 10 milliseconds. That’s even with moving  tumors like in the lungs.

Habib spoke prior to a blessing given to the equipment  by Saint Mary’s Chaplin Father Jim Carlson Thursday.

True Beam which cost around $3,500,000 is part of a roughly $50,000,000  reinvestment by Ascension in its northern health ministries.

 

