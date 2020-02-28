New Medical Equipment Making An Impact At Ascension Saint Mary’s
The True Beam Linear Accelerator. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Saginaw Ascension Saint Mary’s is already getting excellent use after just one month out of its new True Beam Linear Accelerator treating
patients at the hospital’s Seton Cancer Institute.
Medical Physicist Charbel Habib says True Beam automatically synchronizes imaging, beam shape and radiation dose delivery while
performing accuracy checks every 10 milliseconds. That’s even with moving tumors like in the lungs.
Habib spoke prior to a blessing given to the equipment by Saint Mary’s Chaplin Father Jim Carlson Thursday.
True Beam which cost around $3,500,000 is part of a roughly $50,000,000 reinvestment by Ascension in its northern health ministries.