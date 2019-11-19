      Weather Alert

New Five Year Downtown Management Board Plan Adopted By Bay City Commission

John Hall
Nov 19, 2019 @ 1:18am

Officials from Bay City’s Downtown Management Board (DMB) presented a five year plan which City Commissioners adopted Monday, November 18.

The size of the downtown district will increase slightly toward areas like Columbus and Woodside avenues. Businesses will see minor adjustments in their tax rates with those in the core area paying a bit less and elsewhere a bit more.

Future DMB plans include relocating a museum for antique fire engines from Bangor Township, perhaps by year’s end. More renovations are also planned later this year for Wenonah Park, focusing on the band shell.

