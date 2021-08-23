New Director of Neighborhood Services and Inspections Appointed in Saginaw

The city of Saginaw has appointed a new Director of Neighborhood Services and Inspections.
Starting August 27, Darrin Jerome will fill the roll, appointed by City Manager Tim Morales. Jerome will replace the current director, John Stemple, who is retiring on August 31st. Jerome began his career with the city of Saginaw in 1997 when he was hired as the Plumbing and Mechanical Inspector. Throughout his career, he has always been willing to take on more responsibility in the department and served as one of the original SCENIC Inspectors. He was promoted to Chief Deputy Inspector in 2015 and served in that role until 2018 when he was promoted to Chief Inspector.
As the Department Director, Jerome will continue to work closely with the Neighborhood Associations, Saginaw County and the police and fire chiefs.