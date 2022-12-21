New data gives insights into household utilities in Saginaw

A new report by data analyst firm Doxo Insights show how much an average Saginaw household spends on utilities and other bills.

According to the report, Saginaw households spend an average of $400 per month on utilities, while the overall Michigan average is $310 a month and the national average is $328 per month. However, when accounting for the 10 most common household bills and not just utilities, the average Saginaw household spends more than $1,500 per month, which is actually 22 % lower than the national average and 11 % lower than the state average.

The findings are part of a larger nationwide study of U.S. utility cost averages that show energy prices are a contributor to inflation.