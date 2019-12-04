      Weather Alert

New Computers Approved For Bay County Clerk

John Hall
Dec 4, 2019 @ 12:14am
Bay County Clerk Cynthia Luczak at the podium discussing her equipment request with the County Board of Commissioners. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.

A proposal to purchase up to 40 new laptop computers was approved Tuesday by the Bay County Board of Commissioners’ Ways and Means
Committee.

County Clerk Cynthia Luczak  says her office set aside nearly $29,000 to pay for the equipment from Dell. Luczak explained the computers will keep track of voter registrations and hopefully reduce bottlenecks at polling places  for next year’s presidential election when big voter turnouts are expected.

Popular Posts
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
The Success Of Bay City's Uptown Project Has Developers Looking To The East
100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.COM: Programming Changes
Sports News