New Computers Approved For Bay County Clerk
Bay County Clerk Cynthia Luczak at the podium discussing her equipment request with the County Board of Commissioners. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
A proposal to purchase up to 40 new laptop computers was approved Tuesday by the Bay County Board of Commissioners’ Ways and Means
Committee.
County Clerk Cynthia Luczak says her office set aside nearly $29,000 to pay for the equipment from Dell. Luczak explained the computers will keep track of voter registrations and hopefully reduce bottlenecks at polling places for next year’s presidential election when big voter turnouts are expected.