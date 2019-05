The grand opening of new tennis courts along Park in Bay City on the site of the former Jefferson Elementary School is scheduled for June 6th.

The Janet Jopke Tennis Park will include eight handicap accessible tennis courts, a storage building and parking

among other assets.

An on-line financing campaign through Patronicity is underway with a goal of raising $50,000 by early June. If that’s successful, a matching grant will be provided by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.