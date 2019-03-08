National Weather Service Looking For Weather Spotters

Over 40 people attended SKYWARN training at the Midland Law Enforcement Center Thursday.

Meteorologist Steve Considine with the National Weather Service in Detroit says spotters are needed to help report severe weather like tornadoes. Considine explained those extra eyes can overcome gaps in radar coverage while supplementing warnings

with eyewitness descriptions and helping with storm verification. Considine added the key is to tell what is happening or has happened plus where did it happen and at what time.

To learn more go to weather.gov/Detroit.