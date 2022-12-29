MyMichigan Midland Offering Mental Health Course for Teens

(source: MidMichigan Health)

The Behavioral Health Service team at MyMichigan Medical Center Midland is offering a free, six week program for high school students to help them understand how their minds work.

As teens develop, many of the stressors that come with the territory can be challenging. These include body changes, finding a hard time fitting in, all while adjusting to post Covid-19 pandemic life. What’s more, many teens may feel alone, anxious, sad and frustrated.

The group will meet Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. starting February 1 at the MyMichigan Psychiatry office at 3007 North Saginaw Road in Midland. is limited to 12 high school aged students and dinner will be provided. Registration and parental consent are required for this free program. To register, call (989) 837-9090, toll-free at (800) 999-3199 or visit mymichigan.org/thrive.