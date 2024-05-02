MSP Encourages Safety During National Bicycle Safety Month

May is National Bicycle Safety Month, and state police are warning drivers and cyclists to be careful on the roadways.

MSP says bicycle-related fatalities rose 64% between 2020 and 2022 compared to the previous three-year period, with 103 cyclists killed in that time. According to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, most crashes involving bicycles occur between 4 and 5 p.m. with most fatalities happening between 8 and 9, and 10 and 11 at night.

The OHSP says bicyclists should always ride with traffic and obey traffic signs and markings, use hand signals when turning or stopping, and wear highly visible clothing. Officials say drivers should give cyclists at least 3 feet when passing, and treat them the same as motorists.

More information can be found at the OHSP website.