More Changes Coming To Bay City Bridge Construction

Bay City area motorists will have to adjust driving routines again because of updates to bridge construction.

City Manager Dana Muscott says the city’s Liberty Bridge reopened to traffic Saturday after recent emergency repairs. But now Muscott says the state’s Veterans Memorial Bridge which did have one east bound lane open for several weeks will be completely closed beginning May 7th for at least a month.

The state is encouraging drivers to use either the Lafayette or Liberty Bridges as alternate routes.