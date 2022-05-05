Mom Arrainged on Child Abuse Charge After Kids Becme Sick from Pot Edibles in Genesee County Elementary School

A Mount Morris Township woman was arraigned in Genesee County Wednesday, May 4 on a single count of second-degree child abuse after nearly 20 students at Edgerton Elementary School became ill from suspected THC.
Prosecutors say Melinda Gatica did not properly secure gummy candies she infused with concentrated THC oil, which her six-year-old child took to school and shared with classmates Friday, April 29. Around 1:00 p.m. the students began feeling nauseous, short of breath, lightheaded and dizzy. Four of the students were hospitalized but all have since recovered.
If convicted, Gatica could spend up to ten years in prison. She is currently out on a $25,000 bond and is prohibited from keeping marijuana, marijuana products or alcohol in her home. She must also undergo random drug testing. Her next court date is May 12.