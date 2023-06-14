Midland Man Missing Since May Traffic Crash

Police are searching for a missing Midland man and are asking for the public’s help.

49-year-old Michael Wayne Frisco was reported missing by his girlfriend last Thursday. He was in a traffic crash on May 26 in the area of M-30 and Estey Rd. in Gladwin County. Police say he walked into the woods following the crash and hasn’t been seen since.

Frisco is 5’5″, around 145 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He does not have a phone or wallet with him. Anyone who has information on Frisco’s possible whereabouts is asked to call the state police Tri-City Post at (989) 495-5555.