Midland Man Arrested in Otsego County

A Midland man was arrested in Otsego County last Tuesday for entering people’s homes without permission.

Police say 44-year-old William Kline first entered a home in Bagley Township around 9:30 P.M. while the owner and his son were home. Kline allegedly fled the house when confronted. While police were speaking to the homeowner, they received another call from the next door neighbor, claiming Kline entered their RV. Police were able to arrest the man without incident.

Kline was charged in Otsego County on two counts of breaking and entering without permission. Police say he also has several other felony warrants out for his arrest. His next court date is August 3.