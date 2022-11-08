Midland Fire Department to Hold Training Exercise

The Midland Fire Department will be conducting training exercises on Wednesday November 9th.

The city of Midland says the firefighters will be holding a structural collapse emergency training exercise with the Michigan Region 3 Response Team at Currie Stadium in Emerson Park beginning at about 9 a.m. Residents are being advised of the exercise and that there will a heavy presence of first responder agencies in the area, and not to call 911 to report the activity. Curry Stadium is scheduled for demolition later this month, city officials say.

Any questions can be directed to Midland Fire Department Lt. Mark Laux at 989-837-3421.