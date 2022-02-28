Midland Accepting City Council Nominating Petitions

The city of Midland is accepting nomination petitions for people interested in running for City Council this year.
The city is divided into five districts, called wards, which each elect a City Council member every two years. To qualify as a Council candidate, a person must be a registered voter in the city, a resident of Midland for at least one year immediately prior to the date of the election and a resident of the ward from which they seek to be elected prior to the date of the election. Candidates must file a nominating petition containing at least 20, but not more than 40 valid signatures of registered voters of the ward from which they seek election. Candidates must also complete an Affidavit of Identity and Receipt of Filing.
Petitions and affidavits must be returned to the city Clerk’s office by 4:00 p.m. on April 19.
For more information, call (989) 837-3310 or visit cityofmidlandmi.gov/runforoffice.