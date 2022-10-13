Michigan State University President Announces Resignation

In a video posted on the Michigan State University YouTube channel Thursday, MSU President Samuel L. Stanley announced that he had given his required 90-day notice of resignation to the university’s Board of Trustees.

Stanley said, “…I, like the Michigan State University Faculty Senate and Associated Students of Michigan State University, have lost confidence in the actions of the current Board of Trustees, and I cannot, in good conscience, continue to serve the board as constituted.”

Last month, trustees attempted to force Stanley to resign over his handling of Title IX reports, including that of former business school dean Sanjay Gupta, who was forced to resign in August. On Tuesday, the Faculty Senate issued a vote of no-confidence in the board after demanding that the trustees stop interfering in the management of the University’s academics.