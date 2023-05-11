WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Michigan Sheriff’s Association to Assign Investigators to Saginaw County Jail Death

By News Desk
May 11, 2023 4:00AM EDT
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office

An out-of-county agency is investigating the death of a woman at the Saginaw County Jail.

Sheriff William Federspiel requested the investigation by the Michigan Sheriff’s Association into the death of 61-year-old Patricia Baggett, found hanging in the common area of the jail. The association will assign a mission team which comprises two investigators from sheriff’s departments at least two counties away, in order to ensure an objective and unbiased investigation.

Baggett was arrested May 1 for drunk driving and resisting, assaulting or obstructing police. She was discovered deceased last Friday. Autopsy results are pending.

