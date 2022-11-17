Mecosta County Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting a Girl in Genesee County

A man accused of sexually assaulting children in multiple counties was arrested in Genesee County.

Police say 28-year-old Bobby Lee McMillan of Mecosta County groomed a Linden girl over the social media SnapChat, before meeting her at a park alone and assaulting her. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says McMillan is an habitual offender and is linked to similar cases in Bay, Mecosta and Livingston counties.

McMillan is charged with multiple counts of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct and accosting a child for immoral purposes. His bond has been set at $800,000.