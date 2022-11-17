WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Mecosta County Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting a Girl in Genesee County

By News Desk
November 17, 2022 5:30AM EST
Share
Mecosta County Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting a Girl in Genesee County

A man accused of sexually assaulting children in multiple counties was arrested in Genesee County.

Police say 28-year-old Bobby Lee McMillan of Mecosta County groomed a Linden girl over the social media SnapChat, before meeting her at a park alone and assaulting her. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says McMillan is an habitual offender and is linked to similar cases in Bay, Mecosta and Livingston counties.

McMillan is charged with multiple counts of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct and accosting a child for immoral purposes. His bond has been set at $800,000.

Popular Stories

1

Seven Year Old Dies From Accidental Shooting
2

Elderly Couple Who Died in Bridgeport Township Fire Identified
3

Man Arrested in Midland County for 1996 Rape
4

Fate of Two Dogs In Question After Saginaw Zoo Attack
5

Flint Police Looking for Missing Girl