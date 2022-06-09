      Weather Alert

MBS Airport Receives Federal Funds

Jun 9, 2022 @ 7:30am
MBS International Airport will receive some federal funding for runway and lighting repairs.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is providing the airport with $367,200 from the Federal Aviation Administration’s grant program to conduct the repairs. According to U.S. Senator Gary Peters, the funds help airports in their critical role in boosting the state economy “by connecting communities and businesses to important destinations and resources.”

Peters says the “support will ensure MBS International Airport can continue helping to transport travelers safely and efficiently for years to come.”

