Mayoral Appointments Approved By Bay City Commission

John Hall
Feb 3, 2020 @ 11:05pm
Numerous Mayoral appointments were approved by Bay City Commissioners Monday.

Mayor Kathleen Newsham says applicants applied for seats on the Human Relations and James Clements Airport Advisory Committees,
the Columbus Avenue Management Board, Downtown Development Authority and Compensation Commission.

Second Ward Commissioner Kristen McDonald Rivet did indicate she’d like to see more women and minorities on those panels going forward.

