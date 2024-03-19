Man Sentenced to Life for Abusing, Killing Toddler Son

A Mount Morris Township man convicted of killing his 16-month-old son will spend the rest of his life in prison.

41-year-old Michael Butler was found guilty in February of felony murder, first degree child abuse, concealing the death of an individual and aggravated domestic violence. In August 2022, a resident discovered the body of Butler’s son, Chaos Demilo, wrapped in a blanket and placed in a ditch in the 9400 block of of North Moorish Road. The child had died from head trauma, though an autopsy also revealed the boy had methamphetamines in his blood.

The boy had been taken away from his mother by Child Protective Services while she was living in an abandoned house in Flint, but despite the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommendation Chaos not be placed with his father due to prior felony convictions, Genesee County Circuit Court Judge John A. Gadola granted Butler custody of the child.

On Monday, a Genesee County judge sentenced Butler to life in prison without the possibility of parole.