Man Pleads No Contest in Flint Serial Rapist Case

A Flint man is looking at life in prison after pleading no contest to nearly two hundred charges related to the sexual assault of several women.

65-year-old Gilbert Conway is accused of raping up to 15 women between 2008 and 2018, though police and prosecutors say his victims could number in the hundreds. Conway was arrested in 2018 following a criminal investigation. During the investigation, police found hundreds of videos in his home which they say contain evidence of his crimes. He is charged with 187 counts, most of those first-degree criminal sexual conduct, but also include kidnapping, extortion, assault with a dangerous weapon and torture.

Conway’s sentencing date in June 12.