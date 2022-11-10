WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Man Dies in Isabella County Crash With Semi

By Denyse Shannon
November 10, 2022 6:00AM EST
An Isabella County man died Wednesday in a collision with a semi-truck driven by a Freeland man.

At just after 5:30 p.m. the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash in Sherman Township, west of Mt. Pleasant where the 49-year-old semi-truck driver failed to stop at an intersection. The truck collided with the car driven by a 31-year-old man from Weidman. The driver of the car, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

