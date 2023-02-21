WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Man Dies in Garbage Truck Crash

By News Desk
February 21, 2023 5:30AM EST
A garbage truck driver died in a crash in Genesee County Monday.

Police say the crash occurred at Dort Highway and Stanley Road in Genesee Township around 6:30 A.M. when the northbound trash truck crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, striking a Jeep Wrangler before hitting a utility pole. Police say the 56-year-old driver may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. He died at the scene.

The Jeep driver suffered non life threatening injuries and was taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

