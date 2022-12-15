Man Dies in Garage Fire

An 86-year-old man died on Wednesday in a fire in Saginaw.

Albert Trujillo was working in the garage of his home in the 16,000 block of South Fenmore Road in Chapin Township when he became trapped inside. A neighbor told Sheriff’s deputies that he heard an explosion, walked outside and saw smoke coming from the garage. When the neighbor tried to approach the garage the heat kept him from being able to get to the door. He then made contact with Trujillo’s wife, who said her husband was in the garage working on a golf cart or tractor and was possibly still in the garage. His body was later located inside the building. Multiple fire agencies responded to the scene along with the Saginaw County Sheriff’s office.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.