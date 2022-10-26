WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Man Arrested in Bay County Stabbing, Chase and Crash

By Denyse Shannon
October 26, 2022 6:00AM EDT
A person of interest in a stabbing incident in Auburn was taken into custody in Bay City late Tuesday night after crashing his truck into a townhouse.

At about 6:30 p.m. Bay County Sheriff deputies responded to an incident in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on west Midland Road in Auburn where a woman suffered at least one stab wound. The subject fled the scene and led police on a chase into the Uptown area of Bay City where he crashed into the townhome at Columbus and Water streets. Residents in the home were able to escape and the suspect was taken into custody shortly after midnight. The condition of the stabbing victim is unknown at this time.

