Man Arrested for Killing Pedestrian in August

A Portsmouth Township man was arrested Monday for striking and killing a pedestrian with his vehicle on August 11.

31-year-old Gregory Agee, A Saginaw County native, was walking west on Hess Avenue in Buena Vista Township around 9:20 p.m. when he was struck by 2003 Cadillac. He had attended his grandmother’s funeral earlier that day and wa walking to his mother’s house, according to police.

The 27-year-old driver remained on the scene and was cooperative with police. However, it was recently determined the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance and his vehicle had defective equipment, reducing his visibility. He’s being held in the Saginaw County Jail awaiting arraignment.