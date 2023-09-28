Man Accused of August Stabbing Involved In Second Incident

A man from Bay City who allegedly stabbed a man last month has been charged in another attempted stabbing incident.

Police say around 4:30 Sunday afternoon, they were called to a house in the 200 block of North Jackson Street. A 35-year-old woman clamed she was attacked by a 19-year-old resident of the home. The woman said she knew the suspect’s mother, and was returning to their house after after being there the night before when the man threatened her and pulled out a butcher knife. The woman was able to escape unharmed, and on Monday he was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

The suspect was also reportedly involved in an incident on August 18th, when he allegedly broke into a home in Bangor Township and attacked another man inside with a knife. The suspect was also stabbed in the scuffle, and was hospitalized. No charges have been brought in that incident.