LSSU Accepting Nominations for Words Needing to Be Banished List

(MNN) – What words or expressions would you like to see banned and never heard again? “No Worries.”

That ranked second in Lake Superior State University’s annual list of Banished Words for misuse, overuse, and uselessness of communication for 2022. “At The End of the Day” came in third. But the most popular phrasing people nationwide and worldwide love to hate “Wait. What?” “That being said,” “A new normal” and the “Supply Chain” are also on the list of top ten contenders.

People have until Wednesday to submit your nominations for the banished words list for 2023. You can find information on the Lake Superior State University website. The latest list will be announced on December 31.