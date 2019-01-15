Legalized Marijuana Sparks Brief Debate Before Saginaw Township Board

Andy Silk speaks against a proposed ban of any marijuana sale in Saginaw Township. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Saginaw Township is one step closer to banning any business selling medical or recreational marijuana. The proposed ban was recommended in December by the township planning commission.

A former Saginaw Township man, Andy Silk, who now lives in Traverse City, says medical marijuana can be a life saver and prevent other problems like opioid addiction.

Saginaw Township resident, Thomas Roy, supports the measures. He said trustees and the police chief have studied the issue and are making the right decision.

Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl called it a safety factor saying those cash type business are frequent robbery targets.

The two ordinance changes were introduced Monday night and will be considered for possible approval at the January 28th Saginaw Township Board meeting.