Law Enforcement Officers Remember Their Fallen Comrades
Candles with blue bulbs honor those law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)
Law enforcement officers and corrections officers from Flint to Sault Sainte Marie, Ontario, are remembering their brothers and sisters making the ultimate sacrifice.
Retired police officer and criminal justice professor Michael Wiltse describes the significance of ‘Project Blue Light’, honoring those fallen officers and their families. Across the U.S., 111 peace officers have been killed in the line of duty in 2019. Only one death has occurred this year in Michigan. Detroit Police Officer Rasheen McClain was shot and killed by a home invasion suspect, November 20th.
Midland Police Officer Brennon Warren says while these fallen officers need to be remembered, there’s a related issue, 212 police officers, sheriff deputies and state troopers have killed themselves during the time frame. Warren urged his brothers and sisters in law enforcement to look for their fellow officers who may be having problems.
(WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt)