Latunski Convicted of First-Degree Murder

By News Desk
October 20, 2022 4:30AM EDT
(source: Shiawassee County Sheriff's Department)

(MNN) – The suspect who acknowledged killing a Schwartz Creek man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole.

A judge said Wednesday that the killing was premeditated murder. Mark Latunski pleaded guilty in September to killing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.” The men met on the dating app Grindr. Latunski initially was found incompetent to stand trial, but that status changed after mental health treatment.

Defense attorney Mary Chartier says first-degree murder doesn’t fit the case. First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. The next hearing is Dec.
15.

