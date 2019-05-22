Lafayette Bridge Replacement Discussed At Bay City Hall

About 30 people came to Bay City Hall Tuesday to question state transportation officials about the planned Lafayette Bridge replacement.

Work will start next year after a contractor is selected with the project estimated at roughly $60,000,000 and taking up to two years to complete. M-DOT will pick up the largest portion of the cost with the city’s share amounting to around $ 1,000,000. Instead of three lanes, the new bridge will have two lanes to improve reliability.

Vehicle traffic will have access to Salzburg Avenue retailers, getting as close to the Saginaw River as

Wenona before being detoured.