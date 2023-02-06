Kildee Recognized by SVSU for Bipartisanship

US Congressman Dan Kildee has received the Eugene J. Hamilton Political Advocacy Award for his work to bring Republicans and Democrats together in Congress to solve problems and deliver for mid-Michigan, including by supporting Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU).

Kildee accepted the award, which was also awarded to Congressman John Moolenaar, and made remarks Friday in Bay City.

The award is given annually to individuals who have contributed significantly to promoting SVSU within the halls of government. This year, Kildee has introduced over 10 bipartisan bills. In August 2022, Congressman Kildee secured federal funding to support the retention and graduation rates of SVSU students. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kildee supported emergency cash assistance for students at SVSU and other mid-Michigan universities.