WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Kildee Recognized by SVSU for Bipartisanship

By News Desk
February 6, 2023 6:00AM EST
Share
Kildee Recognized by SVSU for Bipartisanship

US Congressman Dan Kildee has received the Eugene J. Hamilton Political Advocacy Award for his work to bring Republicans and Democrats together in Congress to solve problems and deliver for mid-Michigan, including by supporting Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU).

Kildee accepted the award, which was also awarded to Congressman John Moolenaar, and made remarks Friday in Bay City.

The award is given annually to individuals who have contributed significantly to promoting SVSU within the halls of government. This year, Kildee has introduced over 10 bipartisan bills. In August 2022, Congressman Kildee secured federal funding to support the retention and graduation rates of SVSU students. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kildee supported emergency cash assistance for students at SVSU and other mid-Michigan universities.

Popular Stories

1

Missing Ogemaw Woman's Van Found in Harrison
2

Saginaw County Sheriff's Office Investigates Kochville Township Carjacking
3

Suspects Found with Meth and Guns on Saginaw Chippewa Reservation
4

Standish Man Missing After Leaving for Detroit
5

Two People Arrested in Flint after Traffic Stop and Short Standoff