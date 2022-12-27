Jackson Area Doctor Still Missing

WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

By News Desk
December 27, 2022 4:00AM EST
(MNN) – Authorities near Jackson continue to search for a doctor who’s been missing for five days.

Dr. Bolek Payan was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital last Thursday. His car was found at his home, but he’s not had contact with family, friends, or work. Payan, who lives five miles north of Jackson, started his residency at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in 2020.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call The Blackman-Leoni Public Safety Department.

