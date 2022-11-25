Isabella Landlord Faces Charges

A landlord from Isabella County is being charged with attempted rape and assaulting a police officer.

44-year-old Rickey French Henkes was arrested after his tenant said he walked into her house while she was having dinner with her son and another person, and groped her and mimicked sexual acts to the three of them. The victim says Henkes often came into her house unannounced. Police say when they arrested Henkes, he kicked an officer in the head while he was being restrained. Henkes faces charges of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct, attempted rape, fleeing and eluding police, and assault on a jail employee stemming from the events reported in October.

He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.