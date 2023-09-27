Iosco County Teens Missing

Police in Iosco County are searching for two teens who went missing Monday night.

Police say 16-year-old Connor Adamson of Oscoda Township and 17-year-old Angela Estes of Tawas City were last seen in the Tawas area. Adamson was wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants. Estes was wearing a black tank top and shorts. Police say the couple sometimes run away together. They may be driving a green Ford Fusion with the license plate number E-R-M-1-2-3-5.

Anyone with information on the teens’ whereabouts is asked to call Iosco County Central Dispatch, the Tawas City police Department or the Oscoda Township Police Department.