Income Tax Extension Deadline is Today

By News Desk
October 17, 2022 7:00AM EDT
(MNN) – According to the Michigan Department of Treasury, taxpayers who requested an extension to file their individual income tax returns by today, October 17, 2022.

Returns can be sent through the U.S. Postal Service or e-Filed. Taxpayers with questions about their state income taxes are encouraged to use Treasury eServices. The online platform enables taxpayers to ask state income tax-related questions when convenient and avoids the extended wait times for calls this time of year.

