House Fire in Birch Run Evacuated Safely

By News Desk
February 14, 2024 12:00PM EST
Fire officials in Birch Run are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the 9000 block of Dixie Highway around 10:00 a.m. to a fully involved house fire. Officials say the residents woke to the smell of smoke in their utility room. The three occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate, though officials say two pets died in the fire.

No other injuries were reported. The house is considered a total loss.

