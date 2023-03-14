WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Hospital CEO Sentenced for Repeat Drunk Driving Offence

By News Desk
March 14, 2023 4:00AM EDT
The CEO of McLaren Thumb Region and McLaren Caro Region hospitals was sentenced to 270 days in jail for her third offence drunk driving conviction.

Connie Koutouzos was sentenced in Huron County after pleading guilty in January to operating while intoxicated. She was charged about a year ago in March after Huron County deputies found her sleeping in her vehicle on Sebewaing Road in Sheridan Township near Bad Axe.

Her previous drunk driving convictions occurred in the UP and Wisconsin.

Koutouzos will serve the first 30 days in jail over several weekends. If she doesn’t violate her probation, the rest of the sentence will be held in abeyance.

