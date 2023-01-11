Hospital CEO Pleads Guilty to Drunk Driving

The head of local hospitals has pleaded guilty to her third drunk driving offence.

CEO of McLaren Thumb and Caro hospitals Connie Koutouzos was arrested March 8, 2022 on Sebewaing Road in Sheridan Township near Bad Axe when Huron County Sheriff’s deputies found her asleep in her car. According to police reports, her blood alcohol level was 0.08%, which is the legal limit for drunk driving in Michigan. Koutouzos has two prior drunk driving convictions from the Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin, which made her third offense a felony.

Koutouzos is scheduled to be sentenced March 13. She is currently retaining her position as CEO.