Home Builder And Crisis Shelter Unite In Fundraiser

Greystone Homes joined forces with Midland County’s Open Door crisis shelter for a unique fundraising initiative.
That involved building a One and a Half story, 2,250 square foot home with the planned sale supporting Open Door programs. Greystone Homes owner Kelly Wall says the project had been in the works for nearly a year. He added the Craftsman style house is located in a sub-division on Alderberry Court near Sturgeon Road in the Midland area and is listed for $465 ,000.
It’ll be part of this month’s Parade of Homes tour following a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating completion of construction Wednesday.