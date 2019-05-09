Home Builder And Crisis Shelter Unite In Fundraiser

Celebrants cut the ribbon marking completion of construction for the home whose sale will benefit Open Door crisis shelter programs.

Greystone Homes joined forces with Midland County’s Open Door crisis shelter for a unique fundraising initiative.

That involved building a One and a Half story, 2,250 square foot home with the planned sale supporting Open Door programs. Greystone Homes owner Kelly Wall says the project had been in the works for nearly a year. He added the Craftsman style house is located in a sub-division on Alderberry Court near Sturgeon Road in the Midland area and is listed for $465 ,000.

It’ll be part of this month’s Parade of Homes tour following a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating completion of construction Wednesday.