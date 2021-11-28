Hollyday Art Mart in Saginaw Offers Michigan Arts and Crafts

Hollyday Art Mart will be held Wednesday, December 1 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Andersen Enrichment Center, 120 Ezra Rust Drive in Saginaw.
The holiday tradition, in the heart of Saginaw’s Riverfront District, will feature a fresh holly sale as well as giftable art and craft works by Michigan artists. Artists will offer jewelry, ornaments and vintage holiday decor, folk art, fibers, clothing and accessories, original artwork, candles, books and a variety of holiday crafts.
Baked goods from Bayne’s Apple Valley and cookies for holiday entertaining will be available for purchase in the Hollyday Bake Shoppe. A silent auction will run from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and will offer gift certificates, concert tickets and merchandise donated by area businesses.
Admission to the Hollyday Art Mart is free.