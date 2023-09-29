Hit and Run Suspect I Swartz Creek Picket Crash IDed, Not In Custody

A Flint man has been identified as a suspect in the hit and run crash at the Flint Processing Plant in Swartz Creek on Tuesday.

Police say the 19-year-old employee of Malace, a third party housekeeping contractor at the facility, was attempting to leave the building after his shift around 4:00 P.M. in a Chevy HHR with two other Malace employees in the vehicle, but was blocked by a line of UAW members picketing outside the building. Police say the man drove through the line striking five people. One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the other four did not seek medical treatment.

The suspect is currently not in custody and his name has not been released at this time. GM has banned the suspect and his passengers from all company properties. The UAW has released information to its striking members on how to safely and peacefully picket.